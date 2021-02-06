Arjun Tendulkar Registers in IPL Auction After Mumbai Debut

Arjun has made his way through Mumbai's age-group cricket. He was picked for the Mumbai u-19 team and took 19 wickets in five matches in the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy. The performance included two five-wicket hauls.

He has also attended a National Cricket Academy camp and has bowled to England players while training at the indoor nets at Lord's. On one occasion, his yorker gave England player Jonny Bairstow an injury scare after it hit the batsman's toe. He has also bowled at India nets.

Arjun though has not featured in an under-19 World Cup. In 2015-16, he had played for Mumbai in under-16 cricket.

He has faced injury issues, suffering two stress fractures while he was playing age-group cricket over fours years go.