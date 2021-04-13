Russell Picks Five-Wicket Haul as KKR Bowl Out MI for 152

But the defending champions were dealt a blow soon after as Cummins packed of the dangerous Ishan Kishan for 1, leaving MI at 88/3 in the 12th over as Hardik Pandya joined Rohit in the middle.

Hardik and Rohit attack Prasidh in his second over but were kept quiet by the spinners, building pressure at one end.

With the final phase rolling on, Eoin Morgan turned to Cummins, who responded with the scalp of Rohit Sharma, chopping it onto his stumps for 43 off 32 deliveries.

Off the next over, Hardik greeted Prasidh with a cracking shot over backward point for four before the slower ball got the better off him as Andre Russell completed an easy catch at mid-off.

Hardik was dismissed for 15 with Mumbai at 123/5 in the 17th over, struggling to find any real momentum.

Morgan and KKR though had their own plans as Andre Russell knocked over the dangerous Pollard for 5. One wide later, Russell sent young Marco Jansen packing leaving Mumbai at 126/7.

Krunal Pandya added a quickfire 15 but Russell had him caught at short fine by Prasidh Krishna, before knocking over Jasprit Bumrah.

Trent Boult played out the hat-trick ball before Rahul Chahar became Russell’s fifth wicket.

This was the second time a bowler has taken a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in the IPL after Harshal Patel got the first for RCB. Russell’s figures of 5/15 was instrumental in restricting Mumbai.