Amit Mishra’s 4/24 Helps Restrict Mumbai to 137/9 in Chennai

Playing only his second IPL match of the 2021 season, Amit Mishra spun a brilliant web around Mumbai Indians’ batting order as the defending champions were restricted to 137/9 on Tuesday night in Chennai.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in Delhi’s first match at the venue this season but despite MI having played three games at the Chepauk already, it was DC who came out better prepared, bringing in Amit Mishra and Shimron Hetmyer in place of pacers Lukman Meriwala and Chris Woakes.