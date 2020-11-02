After Worst IPL Season, CSK Look to Change Core Group of Players

No doubt they haven't played to their potential but the team management's obstinacy in fielding older players and not giving chances to youngsters early seems to have backfired.

In a team where half the squad is over 30, with a couple nearing the age at 29, the team trusted the old names despite their line-up looking very shaky. Eventually, following criticism, including from former India captain Kris Srikkanth, they had to give opportunities to youngsters out of whom Ruturaj Gaikwad has done well.

There were other issues too. In previous seasons their Indian batting talent would be the key. But with them either not here, like Suresh Raina who left IPL even before the season got underway, or failing to perform consistently like Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni himself, CSK had to use all the foreign quota to strengthen the batting at the top and leave the bowling to Indian seamers and spinners.