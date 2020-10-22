‘It Was a Magical Performance,’ Says a Smiling Siraj After KKR Win

With returns of 3/8, Mohammed Siraj became the first bowler in the 13-year history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to bowl two maiden overs in an innings. The Hyderabadi right-armer's first two overs were maidens, and took all his three wickets during those overs. Siraj's spell of 4-2-8-3 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night is also the most economical this year. No one has conceded runs at two an over this season like Siraj did.

‘RCB has always supported me- their fans, support staff and the management. I just wanted to give a magical performance for RCB. Something different. When the season started, I had decided I would do something different for RCB and then I had this magical performance today,’ said the bowler who has played just four matches this season. At the toss, Virat said he was being picked because of his good outing against KKR in the earlier fixture and the decision clearly worked for the franchise.