Now That Gujarat & Himachal Results Are Out, How Accurate Were the Exit Polls?

2017: Axis MyIndia was pretty spot on. Jan Ki Baat, CSDS and CNX all overestimated the BJP tally, and were off the mark on the BJP by over 10 seats.

However, the estimates of several pollsters for the Congress were close to the actual figures on Counting Day.

2012: CVoter was close to bull's eye. ORG was quite on the mark as well. Chanakya overestimated the BJP's performance.

