Footnotes From Gujarat: AAP Has Made Inroads But Election Data Has Key Lessons

Results of the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections were declared on 8 December and even though Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has finished at the number three position, it has several reasons to celebrate.

By winning five out of 182 seats with a vote share of 12.92 percent, the AAP has made an entry as a formidable third front in the state, and its performance also makes it eligible for the status of a national party as it only needed a vote share of six percent and two seats to become one.

In AAP's victory, however, lie two big questions: