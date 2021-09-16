Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi Quits Ahead of New Cabinet Swearing-in

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Thursday, 15 September, submitted his resignation, effective the same day, hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat Cabinet under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Trivedi is the MLA from Raopura in Vadodara.

A notification issued on Thursday by the Gujarat Legislature Secretariat stated that Trivedi would no longer be the Speaker from “16th September 2021, forenoon”, reported The Indian Express.

Trivedi, who is a two-time MLA, had taken over from Ramanlal Vora as the Speaker on 19 February, 2018.