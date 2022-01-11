Young Inventor Develops 'Smart Army Camp' To Ensure Safety of Soldiers

The smart camp has four human radio sensors that will help in conveying the information about the approaching enemy to the soldiers. These sensors are installed around the camp like landmines and are connected to the camp through radio frequency.



Chaurasia says that many times enemies have attacked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camps at night. There is always this possibility of more damage to life and property in such attacks. "I read about such incidents in newspapers... Then, I got the idea."



A prototype project of the camp was prepared with the help of the college and the ACIC, Meerut.



Chaurasia says that funding was received from ACIC-MIET Meerut to prepare the camp. This made the project even better. Approximately Rs 24,000 was spent on the project.



He says that "if I get more assistance, I can make this camp bulletproof also".