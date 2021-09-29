Three Out of Five Children’s Climate Prize Finalists Are of Indian Origin
Reshma Kosaraju, Yash Narayan, and Anjali Sharma have been named finalists.
Out of the five finalists for this year's Children's Climate Prize, three are of Indian origin. They are Reshma Kosaraju and Yash Narayan from the USA and Anjali Sharma from Australia. The final award ceremony will take place in Stockholm on 8 November this year.
Children's Climate Prize is an annual event, which recognises young minds and helps bring in their fresh perspective to climate solutions.
Reshma Kosaraju, is a fifteen-year-old from Saratoga, California and she has developed an AI to predict forest fires. Her AI model uses meteorological data, weather, and temporal factors, to identify warning signs for forest fires.
"Forest fires have increasingly become a global and topic issue," the jury said. Reshma's project "AI against forest fires" — is innovate, savvy, and solution-oriented, IndiaWest reported.
Yash Narayan is a 17-year-old and his project talks about a waste classification application. "DeepWaste" is a mobile application that uses AI algorithms to provide "accurate and instantaneous waste classification".
Yash's project was applauded as "resource effective, self-teaching, accessible, and scalable", IndiaWest reported.
Anjali Sharma, the seventeen-year-old from Melbourne has led a lawsuit against environment minister of Australia for his approval of a proposed coal mine in rural areas.
"The case asked the court to take cognisance that it is the minister's job to care to young people and make sure a decision does not harm the future generations and called for an injunction," the Climate Prize website read.
(With inputs from India West and Times of India)
