Telangana Launches Initiative To Deliver Meds, Vaccines to Remote Areas by Drone

Launching the project, Scindia said that the new drone policy brought out by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government recently eased rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fees charged by the operator from 72 to 4. He further said that an interactive aerospace map is being prepared. With the help of the map, various zones are being earmarked with the help of states.

Tech start-up Skye Air is part of a consortium for the project. It has joined hands with BlueDart Express to provide drone-based delivery and drone flights to conduct these trials. Blue Dart, in a regulatory filing, said it is proud to be given the first opportunity amongst various consortiums to initiate the drone trials. The Consortium has successfully commenced Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) drone delivery trials, it said in the filing.

The Blue Dart Med-Express Consortium drone delivery trials currently involve the delivery of vaccines from Vikarabad to the primary health centre in Sidduloor using a multi-rotor drone, the company said in the filing.

A total of six-seven trials for VLOS operations (up to 1 km) and four-five trials for BVLOS operations (up to 9 km) were conducted per day. Operated by remote pilots, the drone can travel up to 10 km in a single run, at a speed of 32 km per hour.