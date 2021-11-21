How a Teacher's Digital Push Is Revolutionising Rajasthan's Education System

Impressed by his model, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot initiated training in online education for government school teachers. He has formed a team of 40 teachers who record videos of the lessons for higher classes of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, and post them online, the report added.

The video lectures can be accessed on YouTube or on the mobile app of Soni’s Mission Gyan. Students can post their doubts in the comments section, and then expect prompt replies.

At present, there are videos for Classes 6-12 in Hindi and 'Mission Gyan' has got the contract for preparing content for the Classes 1-5 as well.

The government has instructed the teachers to monitor the progress of students by checking if the students have access to a digital device.

Of eight million students enrolled in the state, the state government has distributed the video courses to 3.5 million students, according to the report.

Rajasthan's education department has also become the first to come up with digital lessons for specially abled children under 'Samarth Abhiyan.'

Encouraged by the results of digital education, the Rajasthan government now plans to create ‘smart classrooms’ in every school in the state.