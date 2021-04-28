Karnataka Govt Gives 8,000 Books to Man Whose Library Burnt Down

The Karnataka government, in a heart-warming move has decided to donate books from The Public Library Department to a city worker who lost his collection to a fire.

A public library with a collection of 11,000 books, including three thousand copies of Bhagavad Gita, was allegedly set on fire by miscreants in Mysuru on Friday, 9 April.

State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced the government’s move on Tuesday, 27 April and was quoted by The Indian Express as saying: