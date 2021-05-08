MissionOxygen: NGO Helps Hospitals Get COVID Supplies, Save Lives

With India becoming one of the worst affected countries by COVID-19 in the world, the pressure on hospitals to supply beds and oxygen is building.

In a self-funded mission to help hospitals across the country gain access to oxygen concentrators during this surge, the Democracy People Foundation acquired 100 of them and distributed to hospitals in Delhi.

Within hours, the foundation received requests for over 3,000 oxygen concentrators from Bansal Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Army Hospital among others.