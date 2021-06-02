Hyderabad Doctor Treats Poor Patients for Rs 10, Jawans for Free

In an attempt to provide affordable medical care to the economically backward class, Dr Victor Emmanuel from Hyderabad has been treating people for just Rs 10 since 2018.

Amid the COVID spike in the country, during which many hospitals have been charging sky-high rates and healthcare has become even more inaccessible, Dr Emmanuel has been treating COVID patients for Rs 10, providing them with the required medications and helping them with home isolation.

He said that the clinic had treated over 20,000 to 25,000 COVID patients over the last year.