GoodNews: K’taka Orange Seller Wins Padma Shri for Educating Poor

An orange seller from Karnataka, Harekala Hajabba, has been named as a recipient of the Padma Shri Award for 2020, for his efforts towards educating poor children.

A tweet by an Indian Forest Services officer says that Hajabba was waiting in the line at a ration shop when he was alerted about receiving the fourth highest civilian honour in India.

"Harekala Hajabba was in a line on a ration shop when authorities informed him that he got Padma Shri," IFS Parveen Kaswan tweeted on Sunday, 26 January.