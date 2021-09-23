‘Will Pay Off Debts’: Auto-Driver From Kerala Wins Rs 12 Crore Bumper Lottery

A 58-year-old auto-driver from Ernakulam district of Kerala won the Rs 12 crore Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery on Sunday, 19 September, instituted by the state government.

A resident of Maradu in Kochi, Jayapalan PR was certified as the first prize winner of the lottery after he submitted the original prize-winning ticket at Canara Bank’s Pallinada branch.

Jayapalan will receive around Rs 7.4 crore, after deducting taxes and the agency’s commission, Indian Express reported.