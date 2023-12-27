'Don't Shave Down There': Women Workers at Delhi Hospital Allege Sexual Assault

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of sexual assault. *Some names have been changed to protect identity of survivors.)

"Meri ek aadat hai, jaise sabki aadat hoti haina. Neeche baal hone chahiye. Clean nahi hona chahiye. (I have a habit, like everybody has their own (sexual) preferences...I don't like it shaved down there. I prefer some hair.)" – This is an excerpt from a telephonic conversation, allegedly between Gauri*, a 40-year-old contractual sanitation worker at a government hospital in north Delhi's Burari, and her supervisor.

"We were fed up with what was going on in the hospital. When water went over the head, we decided we'll not take it anymore. I called him (the supervisor) and recorded this on my husband's phone," an exasperated Gauri told The Quint as she stood outside the hospital on 26 December.

About a week ago, on 19 December, based on several such telephonic recordings, Gauri, along with her two other women co-workers, registered a complaint against her supervisors Neeraj Sharma, Deepak Adarsh, and manager Rajkumar at the Burari police station.