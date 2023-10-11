Principal of Kerala School Arrested for Sexually Harassing Class 11 Student

The principal of a well-known private school in Kerala's Palakkad district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 11 student of the same school, the police told The Quint.

What happened? The student was reportedly sent to the principal's office after she fell ill on 4 October, where he allegedly sexually harassed her. Later, the student opened up to her parents about the incident, and they reported the principal to the police via the child helpline. The Mankara Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on 8 October.

The principal was arrested on the night of Monday, 9 October, and sent on remand the next day, the Mankara Police told The Quint.