'I Was in Hiding...': Rape Survivor on Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane's Conviction

The court noted that "the accused [Lamichhane] had raped the victim by taking advantage of her poor economic condition." Lamichhane's lawyer Saroj Ghimire, meanwhile, told the media that he "will appeal the decision in a higher court," adding, "Sandeep is not guilty. We are against the verdict."

Lamichhane has been an integral figure in Nepal cricket, so much so that the sport did not enjoy the adulation it does today before his entry in 2016. Over the years, the 23-year-old became the poster boy for the sport – and the spinner's on-field success boosted its popularity in the country. He is the only cricketer from Nepal to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), debuting for the Delhi Capitals in 2018.

His rise was meteoric, but his downfall was steeper.