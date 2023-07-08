India's Invisible Sleuths: Inside the World of Women Private Detectives

Kavitha, 24, has been working as a domestic help in a Pune household for a week now. She does 'top work' – which in local parlance means jhadu, pocha, and bartan – giving her access to the important corners of the house.

Access is important for Kavitha. For she isn't really a domestic worker, but an undercover private detective, gathering information about the family – before her client's daughter gets married into the household.