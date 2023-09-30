'Against Reducing Age of Consent, But...': What Has Law Panel Report Said?

The 22nd Law Commission submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday, 29 September, suggesting that it is "not advisable to tinker" with the existing age of consent. According to Indian law, the age of consent is 18 years.

The argument: Opposing the reduction of the age of consent to 16 years, the Law Commission said that it would reduce the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2011, to a "paper law."