World Tuberculosis Day 2024: 8 Tips To Prevent Tuberculosis Disease

1. Universal BCG Vaccination

The BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guérin) vaccine remains the cornerstone in the prevention of TB, especially in children. It has been shown to be about 80% effective in preventing the disease for up to 15 years and against severe forms of TB in children. The widespread use of this vaccine is critical in preventing TB.

2. Early Diagnosis and Prompt Treatment

Early detection of TB can significantly reduce the spread of the disease. Those who are diagnosed with TB can infect numerous others if left untreated. However, the rate of infection drastically decreases after a couple of weeks of appropriate treatment. This makes early testing and treatment vital in breaking the transmission chain.

3. Optimizing Ventilation

TB bacteria can linger in the air for several hours in poorly ventilated environments. Ensuring good ventilation in living and working spaces helps in diluting the concentration of TB bacteria, significantly reducing the risk of transmission.