World Purple Day 2024: Quotes, History, & Significance On Epilepsy Awareness Day

Purple Day is observed on March 26 every year to raise awareness and promote understanding of epilepsy, a common neurological disorder. It is a day to reflect on the impact of epilepsy on individuals and families, and to raise awareness about the challenges and rewards of living with the condition. Let's know about the history, significance and share the quotes on World Epilepsy Day 2024.
World Purple Day 2024: Inspirational Quotes
1. “We can fight seizures if we fight for our dreams every day and appreciate the little things we accomplish.” - Rachel Scott
2. “I don’t have a dis-ability, I have a different-ability.” - Robert M. Hensel
3. “Don’t limit your challenges...challenge your limits.” - Unknown
4. "Promise me you'll always remember: You're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." - Christopher Robin
5. "Epilepsy is a disease in the shadows. Patients are often reluctant to admit their condition - even to close family, friends or co-workers - because there's still a great deal of stigma and mystery surrounding the disease that plagued such historical figures as Julius Caesar, Edgar Allan Poe and Lewis Carroll." - Lynda Resnick
6. "When everyone else says you can’t, determination says, “yes you can.” - Robert M. Hense
7. “My disability has opened my eyes to see my true abilities.” - Robert M. Hensel
8. “I have a disability yes that’s true, but all that really means is I may have to take a slightly different path than you.” - Robert M. Hensel
9. “Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” - Helen Keller
10. “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” - Helen Keller
World Purple Day 2024: History
The day was first proposed by Cassidy Megan, a Canadian artist and author, in 2008. Megan was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of nine, and she faced significant social stigma and discrimination as a result. She determined to use her platform to raise awareness about epilepsy and to support people living with the condition.
World Purple Day 2024: Significance
Purple Day is celebrated in over 100 countries, and various events and campaigns are organised to promote understanding and awareness of epilepsy. Schools, businesses, organizations, and individuals come together to hold events and show their support for the day. Purple Day is also an opportunity to raise funds for research and development of new treatments for epilepsy.
One of the most important messages of Purple Day is the need to promote positive attitudes and to create a more inclusive and supportive society for people with epilepsy. It is also important to highlight the contributions of people with epilepsy and to showcase their resilience and strength. Purple Day is a day to celebrate the diversity of experience and to promote understanding and acceptance of difference.
