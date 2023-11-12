World Pneumonia Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Posters, and Images

World Pneumonia Day is observed globally every year on 12 November to spread awareness and educate people to combat Pneumonia disease. Pneumonia is the world’s biggest infectious killer of adults and children, which is responsible for the majority of deaths of children below five around the world. On World Pneumonia Day, the main focus is on creating ample opportunity and encouraging global action mainly in low and middle-income countries to fight the toll due to pneumonia and other respiratory infections. Pneumonia is an inflammatory respiratory disorder that is caused due to bacteria, viruses, or fungal infections that impair the air sacs of the lungs, called alveoli. It further leads to the accumulation of fluid or pus in the air sacs, which makes breathing difficult. It is a contagious disease and can prove to be fatal for people with weaker immunity, especially children and elders.
Let's know more about the theme of World Pneumonia Day 2023. Share the quotes, images, and posters with friends and family to raise awareness.
Pneumonia is a treatable and preventable disease that still continues to pose a substantial threat to vulnerable populations, especially in developing countries where there is limited access to healthcare. By observing World Pneumonia Day, we prioritize the importance of vaccination, early detection, and timely intervention to mitigate the impact of pneumonia on individuals and communities.
World Pneumonia Day 2023: Theme
The theme of World Pneumonia Day for this year is "Every Breath Counts: Stop Pneumonia in Its Track”. The theme highlights the significance of every breath and states the urgency of stopping pneumonia through early detection, treatment, and prevention.
World Pneumonia Day 2023: Images & Posters
World Pneumonia Day 2023: Quotes
1. We can fight pneumonia, breath by breath! Let's spread awareness and save lives on World Pneumonia Day.
2. On the auspicious World Pneumonia Day let's come together and work to make sure no child suffers from this disease since every child deserves a healthy start to life.
3. Let's speak up, raise awareness, and take action on World Pneumonia Day to protect the vulnerable from this silent but deadly disease.
4. To protect yourself from pneumonia, you will have to protect and take care of your lungs. Make a promise to get regular check-ups. Happy World Pneumonia day 2023
5. It is important that you take important steps if you don't want to be threatened by pneumonia and vaccination is the first of these things.
