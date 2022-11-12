World Pneumonia Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Posters, and Images
Share the theme, posters, images and wishes for world pneumonia day to raise awareness
World Pneumonia Day is celebrated on 12 November every year with an aim to raise awareness about pneumonia so that people can prevent the onset of the disease and take steps to fight it as well. World pneumonia day was first celebrated in the year 2009 with the purpose to spread knowledge and spread awareness about pneumonia.
People should know that pneumonia mainly affects the lungs, and whenever a person suffers from pneumonia, the air sacs fill with fluid or pus causing cough, fever, chills, and shortness of breath with mucus. There can be various causes of pneumonia including bacteria, viruses, and a variety of microorganisms.
In the year 2009, the Global Cooperation was the first organization to spread awareness about pneumonia among children. Since then, it has provided a platform for the world to come together to fight against the disease. Share these images. posters, quotes, and theme for world pneumonia day 2022.
World Pneumonia Day 2022: Theme
The various organizations will come together to celebrate world pneumonia day with a theme based on the Worldwide Pneumonia Awareness Campaign - "Pneumolight 2022," with the theme and slogan "Pneumonia Affects Everyone." It focuses to amplify the effect of awareness campaigns by lighting monuments around the world.
Around 42 countries will be participating in the campaign, and 228 monuments will be illuminated in 2022 to commemorate World Pneumonia Day with the goal of increasing global awareness of World Pneumonia Day.
World Pneumonia Day 2022: Images & Posters
World Pneumonia Day 2022: Wishes & Quotes
"In order to protect yourself from pneumonia, you will have to protect and take care of your lungs. Make a promise to get regular check-ups. Happy world pneumonia day 2022"
"Pneumonia can be extremely dangerous thus it is important that people spread awareness and knowledge about pneumonia day to prevent the spread of the disease."
"If you do not want to be threatened by pneumonia, it is important that you take important steps, vaccination is the first of these things."
"It is important that people do not ignore the health of their lungs and thus should know about the ways to protect them. World pneumonia day is the best occasion to begin spreading awareness."
