World Oral Health Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is observed on 20 March every year. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the importance of good oral health for people's overall health and well-being. The main goal of World Oral Health Day is to empower people with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to take care of their teeth and gums. By doing so, it is hoped that people will take better care of their oral health.
The significance of World Oral Health Day is to highlight the importance of good oral hygiene practices for both adults and children. By taking care of our teeth and gums, we can prevent tooth decay, gum disease, and bone loss. This can have serious health consequences for those who do not take good care of their oral health.
Let us read about World Oral Health Day 2024 date, theme, history, and significance below.
World Oral Health Day 2024 Date
This year, World Oral Health Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 20 March 2024.
World Oral Health Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Oral Health Day 2024 is "A Happy Mouth is A Happy Body".
History of World Oral Health Day
The history of World Oral Health Day dates back to 2007, when it was first established. Earlier, the date for World Oral Health Day was set for 12 September but since this date coincides with the birthday of FDI founder Dr. Charles Godon (12 September), therefore in 2013, the date of World Oral Health Day was changed and set for 20 March.
On the occasion of World Oral Health Day, FDI is encouraging members of National Dental Associations organizations, government, and the media to participate in national and global activities. The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about the dental and oral health conditions that can be avoided by raising awareness, through education, and by providing the right knowledge. World Oral Health Day also aims to support and provide funds for prevention, detection, and treatment programs.
Significance of World Oral Health Day
The World Oral Health campaign will be held on 20 March 2024. The significance of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of good oral hygiene habits for both children and adults. One of the main causes of oral diseases are unhealthy eating and smoking. These can lead to pain, discomfort, social isolation, loss of self-confidence, and other health-related problems.
World Oral Health campaign has been expanded to focus on encouraging individuals to take personal action, including school and youth organizations providing oral health education. It also aims to educate oral health professionals and other healthcare members to better educate their patients and encourage governments and policymakers to support better oral health for all.
World Oral Health Day 2024 Quotes
An aching tooth is better out than in. [Richard Baxter Quotes].
The tongue is ever turning to the aching tooth. [Thomas Fuller].
Be true to your teeth, or they will be false to you. [Soupy Sales].
A man loses his illusions first, his teeth second, and his follies last. [Helen Rowland].
Every tooth in a man’s head is more valuable than a diamond. [Miguel de Cervantes].
A dentist at work in his vocation always looks down in the mouth. [George D. Prentice].
If a patient cannot clean his teeth, no dentist can clean them for him. [Martin H. Fischer].
Some tortures are physical, and some are mental, but the one that is both is dental. [Ogden Nash].
