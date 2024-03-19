World Oral Health Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is observed on 20 March every year. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the importance of good oral health for people's overall health and well-being. The main goal of World Oral Health Day is to empower people with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to take care of their teeth and gums. By doing so, it is hoped that people will take better care of their oral health.

The significance of World Oral Health Day is to highlight the importance of good oral hygiene practices for both adults and children. By taking care of our teeth and gums, we can prevent tooth decay, gum disease, and bone loss. This can have serious health consequences for those who do not take good care of their oral health.

Let us read about World Oral Health Day 2024 date, theme, history, and significance below.