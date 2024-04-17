World Liver Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Everything To Know

The first ever world Liver Day was launched by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in 2010. It is celebrated annually on 19 April, to commemorate the founding of EASL on 19 April 1966. World Liver Day is recognized on 19 April every year to raise awareness about liver diseases. According to reports, around 20 lakh people die every year due to liver diseases. This number is expected to increase by 35 percent by 2030.

The spike in the number of liver-related diseases is linked to a lack of awareness about the disease's seriousness, risk factors, and prevention. It is also linked to the increasing number of people who are overweight, obese, and diabetic. These are all risk factors for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and hepatocellular carcinoma. It is high time that people take steps to take care of their liver. This can be done by eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco. It also includes getting enough sleep and managing stress.

Early detection of liver disease is crucial for improving outcomes. This can be achieved through regular checkups with a doctor and timely treatment. The World Liver Day also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the symptoms of liver disease and the importance of early detection and treatment.

