World Cancer Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Status and Awareness Slogans

World Cancer Day 2023: Check out the quotes, wishes, images, posters, and awareness slogans below.
World Cancer Day is celebrated annually on 4 February. The day is observed to create awareness among people about the deadly disease called cancer, its causes, symptoms, and preventive measures.
The main purpose behind celebrating the World Cancer Day is to draw the attention of all government bodies, medical professionals, and the general public towards reducing the impact and burden of cancer on the society.
Every year, approximately 7 lakh new cancer cases are detected by the healthcare providers. Five different types of cancers have been predominantly found in Indian women including Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Uterine Cancer, and Oral Cancer.
The World Cancer Day is observed globally to aware common public about the preventive measures of this harmful disease that is the second-leading cause of death worldwide.
The theme of World Cancer Day 2023, and 2024 is “Close The Care Gap".
Below are some of the quotes, wishes, images and slogans on World Cancer Day 2023 to raise awareness among people.
"There is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great, and no tonic so powerful as expectation of something tomorrow."Orison Swett Marden
"Hope is living with courage and confidence, not fear."Penny Boldrey, cancer survivor
"Cancer is a journey, but you walk the road alone. There are many places to stop along the way and get nourishment – you just have to be willing to take it."Emily Hollenberg, cancer survivor
"Don’t give up. Every day is worth it.”Hashmat Effendi, breast cancer survivor
“Cancer doesn’t have to define you."Nelda Blair, anal cancer survivor
Cancer is like a teeter-totter. Sometimes you gotta go down to go back up."John Kennedy, colon cancer survivor
"You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset."Dave Pelzer
"Cancer is a marathon – you can't look at the finish line. You take it moment by moment, sometimes breath by breath, other times step by step."Sarah Betz Bucciero
"Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul."Jim Valvano
On this World Cancer Day, I wish you a speedy recovery. May You live long.
Kudos to all the cancer survivors who have been fighters in their journey.
May God grant courage to all the people of world suffering from cancer.
Cancer is a deadly disease is taking thousands of lives every day. On this World Cancer Day, spread as much knowledge as you can so that people will be saved from this disastrous and fatal disease.
I wish a lot of strength and power to all the cancer patients. May God grant courage to their family and loved ones.
Sending you lots of prayers and good wishes on this World Cancer Day. You have been a real hero in your journey.
Cancer is not a disease of one person disease, instead it is a plight of whole family. Sending lots of prayers to all the cancer patients and their loved ones on this cancer day.
World Cancer Day 2023: Images & Posters for Wallpaper & Status
