What Is Monkey Fever? Know About the Symptoms, Transmission & Prevention

As per reports, Monkey fever, or Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) has claimed two lives in Karnataka. The disease is spreading and requires urgent action and implementation along with preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease. It is a tick-borne hemorrhagic fever that is spread from monkeys. KFD virus is an arbovirus of the family Flaviviridae. The two lives claimed by the virus include an 18-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man, out of 49 positive cases in the state.

Let's learn more about the symptoms, causes, and prevention measures of Monkey Disease.