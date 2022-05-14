Sexolve 304: 'My Boyfriend Wants Me to Meow'

Dear RainbowMan,

I have heard of the need to respect people for the choices they make or have made. Especially if they happen to be our loved ones. But I am actually very conflicted now. I dont know what to make of it. I dont know what will happen to us after a while. I love by boyfriend like crazy. I really do. I feel the need to stress on that because his actions and his personality are two polar opposites of each other. I dont know what you could make of it. I just wish that what I am about to share doesn't make you feel that my boyfriend is a bad guy.

He is not. He is just misguided by some wants that he has. I dont know if I can gather the courage to tell you. But my boyfriend is a troll. He literally is one. He works for an agency that puts troll comments on anyone who opposes their clients.

They don't seem to have an ideology at all. They will go and support any client and lambast and hate on anyone who has an alternate view. My friends tell me that it is just a profession and I should ignore. He puts up hateful messages - homophobic, misogynistic etc.

I can't deal with this. He is a good person, but his digital personality is f@#king my brains up. I know I should not add stigma to his profession but hello… here I am …. unable to concentrate on the good person that he is outside of the job that he does. Please help me. What should I do.

Love Lorn