Sexolve 298: ‘My Girlfriend Has Been Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 32 year old woman in love with another woman. We have been in a relationship for over 4 years now.

We have shared days, good times and bad times. We have fought, reconciled, broken up, patched up and everything in between.

She has been a philanderer, has a roving eye, and keeping her to comply to a relationship has been difficult, so we have achieved a pact - that I will also go out with other people, and she will also and we will come together every night to each others arms.