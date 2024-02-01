Rheumatoid Arthritis Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Lesser Known Facts

World Rheumatic Arthritis Awareness Day is observed on 2 February every year. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the autoimmune disease that affects the joints known as rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory condition that can cause bone erosion, swelling in the joint liners, and inflammation. It can affect people of any age, gender, race, or ethnicity, but it mostly affects women (2.5 times more likely than men).
The disease is most common in people between the ages of 20 and 50 years. Let's know more about the history, significance, and facts about the Rheumatoid Arthritis condition.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Day 2024: Theme
The official theme for RA Awareness Day 2024 is “Living Well With RA: Early Diagnosis, Effective Management, and a Brighter Future”
Rheumatoid Arthritis Day 2024: History
The history of World Rheumatic Arthritis Awareness Day dates back to 2011, when a group of patients founded the Rheumatoid Patient Foundation.
The foundation's mission is to raise public awareness about the disease and its available treatments. It was in 2013 when the Rheumatoid Awareness Day was first established.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Day 2024: Significance & Facts
World Rheumatic Arthritis Awareness Day is significant as it serves as a platform to raise awareness about the disease and its potentially disabling conditions.
The day also offers an opportunity for people with RA to connect with others who share their condition and with those who want to support them.
Early detection of the condition can help in controlling the disease and putting it into remission. Rest, relaxation, and a proper diet can also help strengthen the immune system and reduce the risk of developing RA. Other preventive measures include avoiding certain activities that may trigger inflammation such as long-term exercise or heavy work.
In addition to raising awareness, World Rheumatic Arthritis Awareness Day also aims to dispel common myths and misconceptions about the disease.
It provides an opportunity for people with RA, their families, and healthcare professionals to come together and share their experiences, knowledge, and support. The day also helps to raise funds for research and support services for people with RA.
