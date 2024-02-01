Rheumatoid Arthritis Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Lesser Known Facts

World Rheumatic Arthritis Awareness Day is observed on 2 February every year. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the autoimmune disease that affects the joints known as rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory condition that can cause bone erosion, swelling in the joint liners, and inflammation. It can affect people of any age, gender, race, or ethnicity, but it mostly affects women (2.5 times more likely than men).

The disease is most common in people between the ages of 20 and 50 years. Let's know more about the history, significance, and facts about the Rheumatoid Arthritis condition.