Oil Pulling in Ayurveda: What is it, How to Do it, and Its Benefits
Know about the benefits of oil pulling in Ayurveda, what is it, when and how to do it
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
You all know that there are a few simple ways to take care of your oral health and these tricks have been taught to you since childhood. Brushing, flossing, tongue scarping all are the techniques you must have heard of and practiced as well. Oil pulling is another technique that keeps your oral health in check along with the other benefits as well.
According to Ayurveda, oil pulling means simply swishing the oil around your teeth, mouth, and gums that helps clear bacteria from your mouth and promotes oral health and hygiene. Oil pulling helps get rid of the bacteria that cause issues like tooth decay, bad breath, bleeding gums, etc.
Let's know in detail about oil pulling, hen to do it, and its benefits.
A lipid structure of the oil encloses these unicellular bacteria while swishing the oil around the mouth. These bacteria get detached from the soft tissues and get attached to the oil and finally get flushed out when you spit the oil.
What's the Best Time for Oil Pulling?
Ayurveda recommends to perform oil pulling before brushing your teeth and scraping your tongue. Moreover, it must be done in the morning on an empty stomach.
Benefits of Oil Pulling
Oil pulling helps maintain a healthy oral microbiome for your teeth and gum health. Streptococcus mutans, a type of microorganism in your mouth is the major culprit behind tooth decay. Oil pulling helps reduce S. mutans count in the mouth thus preventing tooth problems.
Bad breath can embarrass you and it is caused by sulphur-producing bacteria that are found in the grooves on the tongue and back of the throat. Oil pulling and gargling help get rid of these bacteria providing a fresh, odorless breath.
Oil pulling helps in detoxification thus promoting overall well-being. The harmful bacteria in your mouth can enter your body along with food, causing inflammation in the cardiac system thus putting you at a risk of life threatening health problems.
Oil pulling also provides relief to patients of sinusitis. Since sinuses are closely related to the oral cavity, healthy oral microbiome can help prevent sinus infections since they are also caused by bacteria.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: oil pulling oil pulling in ayurveda
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.