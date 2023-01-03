New Year, Strict Fitness Routine? Doctors Suggest Basic Health Tests Before That

Is your New Year resolution also to work towards being fitter and healthier by the end of this year?

Here are some things doctors want you to keep in mind before you jump to get rid of all your favourite snacks or get a gym membership.

Dr Tarun Sahani, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, and Dr RVS Bhalla, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, give pointers to FIT.