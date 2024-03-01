From Bold to Balanced: Why Men's Sexual Health Messaging Needs A Shift

A recent advertisement featuring the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and the adult film actor Johnny Sins turned heads and started conversations around sexual health and pleasure that have long been shrouded in silence, stigma, and stereotypes.
This advertisement made by the agency Moonshot Media for Bold Care—a brand that sells men's sexual wellness products—depicts a woman speaking through innuendos about her lack of sexual satisfaction, something that is unusual in sexual wellness discourse in India.
While women’s sexual concerns and pleasure are completely absent from the public imagination. It's essential to recognize that men's sex-related concerns also extend beyond the realm of medical interventions.
Beyond Death, Danger and Dysfunctions
Men's sexual wellness problems—ranging from concerns about performance, penis size, and nightfall, to myths about masturbation—are often left unaddressed due to societal taboos and misconceptions.
These issues are not just about biology; they are deeply intertwined with “a range of physical, psychological, interpersonal, and social factors,” to quote the Harvard Medical School’s .
These studies also underscore the lack of comprehensive research and understanding of sexual health concerns and masculinity in India.
Historical reports dating back to the 1950s and 1960s have pointed out the significant impact of ignorance, superstitions, and psychological barriers on sexual health.
The current discourse around men's sexuality is not only limited but is also riddled with myths and misinformation.
Common misconceptions, such as the belief that condoms reduce pleasure or that sterilization weakens male virility, contribute to men relinquishing responsibility for family planning and perpetuating harmful stereotypes.
The predominant narrative also often looks at death, danger, and disease when talking about sexual health.
Despite these early recognitions, there remains a critical need for more in-depth studies and open discussions addressing the multifaceted nature of sex-related concerns among Indian men, women and non-binary people.
While it is critical to adopt a sex-positive approach which allows us to look at people’s aspirations and wellbeing.
The Boom of the Sexual Wellness Industry & How the Tides Are Changing
The narrative around men's sexual health has been predominantly product-driven, focusing on solutions like pills and supplements to “fix” problems.
However, this perspective is limiting and fails to address the root causes of these concerns, which are often more complex than they appear.
According to a 2020 , the global sexual wellness market is witnessing exponential growth, estimated to reach $125 billion by 2026.
A 2022 states that in India alone, the sexual wellness market, which encompasses both modern and traditional medicines, marked a significant presence with a value of $1.15 billion in 2020, projected to escalate to $2.09 billion by 2030.
Of late, the market's expansion has not just been confined to pharmaceuticals but also includes a variety of products like aphrodisiac powders and supplements.
This surge is reflected in the diverse range of products aimed at enhancing sexual performance and pleasure.
Traditional medicines from various countries, such as Ginseng from China and Ashwagandha from India, are gaining popularity worldwide for their supposed sexual enhancement properties.
The conversation has been part of popular culture much before the recent advertisement. Films like Shubh Mangal Savdhan (2017) and Lust Stories (2018) have raised issues such as erectile dysfunction, and women's sexual dissatisfaction with a much more nuanced approach.
The 2001 documentary Majma by the filmmaker Rahul Roy was a brilliant look into the lives of hawkers who sell medicines for male sexual problems, shedding light on the effect of the desperation of working-class lives on masculinity and sexual health.
OMG 2 (2023) is a recent film that talks about the need for sex education, especially in Indian schools.
Population Foundation of India has a body of work that has dealt with many of these topics—for instance, our transmedia show Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon and our web series , directed by the well-known director Feroz Abbas Khan.
These works have sensitively addressed the need for comprehensive sexuality education, encouraging a healthier, more open discourse.
Inclusive and Open Sex Education is Key
A narrow focus on men's insecurities to sell products is not only misguided but also counterproductive in fostering a healthy understanding of sexual health and relationships. The journey towards a more enlightened approach to men's sexual health begins with sex education and gender equality.
Comprehensive sexuality education that covers a range of topics, from anatomy and safe sex practices to consent and relationship dynamics, is essential.
Such education should be inclusive, fact-based, and accessible to all, transcending cultural, social, and gender barriers.
Additionally, there needs to be a concerted effort from all sectors of society – healthcare providers, educators, policymakers, and the media – to create an environment where people belonging to all genders feel comfortable seeking help and discussing their concerns without fear of judgment or ridicule.
The conversation about men's sexual health is long overdue for a paradigm shift.
The Moonshot Media advertisement is an opportunity to highlight that we need a much broader and comprehensive conversation and the normalization of sex in the public discourse.
We must continue to challenge existing narratives, dispel myths, and provide comprehensive education to foster a society where sexual health is not a source of anxiety but a part of overall well-being and conducive to pleasure and gender equality.
By adopting a more holistic approach to both women’s and men's sexual well-being, we can create a world where these conversations are no longer taboo but a normal, healthy part of life.
The author is the Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India.
