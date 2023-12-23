Medical Negligence 'Decriminalised': What Will Be the Impact? Experts Decode

But there are other reasons too, Dr Tripathi adds. One is that, she says, that doctors and their reputations can be wrongfully tarnished. But that was actually not the case in the IPC too.

According to the older law, the burden of proof in medical negligence cases lied on the patient.

Areeb Uddin Ahmed, a Lucknow-based lawyer, earlier this year, told The Quint that a patient or their kin have to establish that a doctor-patient relationship existed, that the doctor "owed a duty of care," that they breached that duty, and the patient was caused "injury or harm."

However, in cases where medical negligence is apparent, the doctrine of Res Ipsa Loquitur (the thing speaks for itself) is attracted.

However, now that the law has been amended, Dr Tripathi says it might change things for the better for medical practitioners. She also goes on to add that, a lot of times, doctors don’t have resources at their disposal, like when a practitioner is posted in smaller villages or district hospitals.