Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day 2024: Date, History & Significance

Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day is observed annually on 13 March. It's a condition in which a fetus's growth is decreased during pregnancy due to a failure of the placenta. Intrauterine Growth Restriction (IUGR) can result in a traumatic pregnancy as mother may be forced to give birth prematurely under certain conditions when the fetus stops growing completely.
IUGR is a very rare condition that occurs in 3 in every 100 pregnancies. Babies who survive IUGR often suffer from health issues due to poor growth in the womb, such as issues with coordination, attention, ADHD, or dyspraxia.
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day is celebrated to create awareness of this rare condition because there is not sufficient information available about this pregnancy related complication.
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day 2024 Date
This year, the Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day falls on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day 2024 Theme
The theme of Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day 2024 is not known yet.
History of Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day
The exact history of Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day is not well documented. However, the day was established to create awareness among communities about this condition, and highlight the risk factors, treatment, and prevention measures of IUGR.
Significance of Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day
Intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) is a condition where the fetus does not grow at the expected rate while it is inside the uterus. The fetus is smaller than it should be for its gestational age, and this is often referred to as IUGR, but it can also be called fetal growth restriction (FGR).
It is important to note that being small does not necessarily mean that the fetus has IUGR. In most cases, small fetuses are healthy, and it is similar to adults standing 5'1" tall as being healthy, despite being smaller than people who are 6'4". However, there are some underlying medical conditions that can cause the fetus to measure small for its gestational age.
The significance of Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day is to highlight the signs and risk factors associated with IUGR on a global level to promote early detection & proper management, thereby increase the positive outcomes for both mother and baby. The day provides a platform to discuss this rare condition and foster advances in IUGR research and medical care.
