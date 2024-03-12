Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day 2024: Date, History & Significance

Intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) is a condition where the fetus does not grow at the expected rate while it is inside the uterus. The fetus is smaller than it should be for its gestational age, and this is often referred to as IUGR, but it can also be called fetal growth restriction (FGR).

It is important to note that being small does not necessarily mean that the fetus has IUGR. In most cases, small fetuses are healthy, and it is similar to adults standing 5'1" tall as being healthy, despite being smaller than people who are 6'4". However, there are some underlying medical conditions that can cause the fetus to measure small for its gestational age.

The significance of Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day is to highlight the signs and risk factors associated with IUGR on a global level to promote early detection & proper management, thereby increase the positive outcomes for both mother and baby. The day provides a platform to discuss this rare condition and foster advances in IUGR research and medical care.

