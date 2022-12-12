Yes, Your Gut Health Impacts Your Menstruation — Gynaecologists Explain How

But before digging into that ice cream tub or a having a nice slice of pizza, that might feel comforting in that moment think about this — is it just your uterus or is it your gut health affecting your hormonal health and menstrual cycle?

Both organs have a completely different role to play, right? So, how exactly are hormones and gut health even connected?

FIT spoke to Dr Vinieta Diwakar, Consultant, OB/GYN, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad, and Dr Poonguzhali Liston, MS OB/GYN with, Advanced Diploma in ART and RM, Kindly.