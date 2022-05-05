Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Foods to Avoid and Eat if You Are Suffering From IBS

A balanced diet is essential for your overall health but in the case of irritable bowel syndrome, certain foods trigger uncomfortable digestive symptoms.

There are no specific foods that trigger IBS symptoms. Different foods can trigger IBS symptoms for different people. Therefore, it’s not possible to make a single list of foods that one can avoid.

When people avoid their dietary triggers, they experience:

Regular bowel movements

Fewer cramps

Less bloating

Know more about which foods to eat and avoid if you are suffering from IBS.