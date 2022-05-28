Menstrual Hygiene Day: All About Menstrual Cups With Dr Cuterus | Podcast

"I started using the cup in 2017, but my mum who was a gynaecologist, said no. Indian Gynaecologists tend to have a block in their head about using anything insertable inside the vagina before 'marriage'," says Dr Tanaya.

"For the record, my mom also reacted the same way when she found out I was using it." We laugh.

..."A lot of this is linked to purity culture. There are a lot of things that we put in our bodies. These are extremely safe and very well tested," adds Dr Tanaya.

Have you been meaning to make the switch to more sustainable menstrual hygiene products like the cup?

Do you feel overwhelmed, intimidated, and unsure when it comes to actually using it?

Gynaecologist Dr Tanaya Narendra, AKA Dr Cuterus talks to FIT about all things menstrual cups, and people who have tried it share their experience.