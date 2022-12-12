Women Just Don't Enjoy Erotica, Some Even Write It

In 1944, writer Ismat Chughtai was put on trial on charges of obscenity for Lihaaf, a short story about same-sex female relationships. In 2022, the Supreme Court of India slammed TV producer Ektaa Kapoor for 'polluting young minds' in her latest web series XXX.

Seventy-eight years between Ismat and Ektaa – and yet, nothing seems to have changed. Women talking about sex still offends society.

But when and why did sex become only a man's prerogative? Women not only enjoy sex; they also enjoy writing about it. There's a new generation of erotica writers who are breaking the rules.

For The Quint's latest documentary, I interview three erotica writers from Maharashtra, and they are out there to intimidate, offend, and titillate.