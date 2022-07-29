Signs and Symptoms of High Estrogen Level

The balance of hormones is important for the overall functioning of the body. Any kind of fluctuation in the hormonal balance can lead to serious health issues. Estrogen is a hormone that is generally found in women and that's the reason it is also referred to as 'Female Hormone'. The main function of the Estrogen hormone in women is that it helps in the proper sexual development.

There are other hormones produced among women like Progesterone that are involved in the sexual activity of women. Estrogen is responsible for the regulation of the menstrual cycle as well as overall reproductive functions in females. The Estrogen hormone is also produced in males and plays a critical role in maintaining sexual function.