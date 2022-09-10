Video | Why Are So Many Married Women in India Dying by Suicide?

On Suicide Prevention Day, FIT reached out to two women who have survived suicide attempts. They share their stories, what made them want to die, and what keeps them going now.

"There have been 3 to 4 times in my life that I have felt absolutely hopeless. I felt abandoned, I felt like nobody could understand me," says Nidhi (name changed).

"I felt worthless, hopeless. Like there was no way out," she adds.

She talks about how she's the sole caregiver for her ageing husband with dementia, and how they suffered heavy financial loss during the pandemic.