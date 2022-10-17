Hasan Minhaj On Varicocele Repair: Dear Men, It Is Not Always 'Her Ovaries'

"Life gets real when 'don't want' becomes 'can't have'."

American comedian Hasan Minhaj in his latest Netflix special - The King's Jester hits us in so many ways.

Minhaj openly speaks about how he was the reason his wife and him were struggling to have a child. He explains the varicocele diagnosis – something that is rarely spoken about.

So what is varicocele? Can it be fixed? FIT spoke to experts to understand this better.