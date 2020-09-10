The Fault in Our Genes: Understanding Addiction as a Disease

Food, sex, video games, gambling, alcohol, shopping, hoarding, drugs - what do all of them have in common? All of these can lead a person down the path of addiction.

Before proceeding, it’s important to note what addiction truly is. Simply put, it’s a disease that happens as a result of alteration in your neural pathways. What it certainly isn’t is a weakness of will-power or character or a moral flaw.

Mumbai-based psychiatrist Dr Yusuf Merchant points out that addiction should not be viewed as a weakness in character. “Someone who is an addict is looking for a solution. Why not replace his addiction with a solution? What we do is isolate the person further, making them feel lonelier”, says Dr Merchant.

He adds that addiction is only a symptom of the problem.