FAQ: What Surgeries Are Ayurveda Docs Allowed to Perform? 

On Friday, 20 November, The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) issued a notification in its gazette that allowed post-graduate Ayurvedic practitioners to receive formal training for certain surgical procedures.

The CCIM is a statutory body that comes under the AYUSH Ministry. It’s role is to regulate Indian systems of medicine.

The notice mentioned that post-graduates from certain select streams of Ayurveda would be eligible to train for 39 general surgical procedures and 19 procedures involving the eye, ear, nose and throat. The PG practitioners need to be trained in all of these to be allowed to independently practice them after they complete their PG degree.

AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha told PTI