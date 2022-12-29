COVID: RT-PCR Report Mandatory For People Flying From These Six Countries

This comes in light of the COVID-19 surge in China. Following the east of restrictions in China, cases started increasing. Even Japan reported 2,16,219 infections and 415 deaths (the highest so far in the country) on Wednesday, 28 December.

Should India be concerned? The Indian health ministry has been conducting random tests on international passengers, holding mock drills in health facilities, and maintaining precautionary measures.

However, various experts have been saying that since the pandemic followed its natural path in countries like India, the chances of a new surge are fewer.