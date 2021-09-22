World Rose Day 2021: History and Significance

World Rose Day is observed every year in different parts of the world on 22 September. This day is dedicated to cancer patients.

As we all know, cancer is one of those deadly diseases which has a huge impact on patient's body and mind. The taxing nature of the treatment makes things very difficult for many patients and their caregivers.

Therefore, World Rose Day is observed annually to bring joy in their lives, to cheer them up and to remind them that they are not alone in this battle.