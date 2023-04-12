Breastfeeding Myths & Facts: Busting Common Myths About Breastfeeding
Here are a few common myths around breastfeeding that have been busted and replaced with the right facts
Breastfeeding is not an easy journey, it is full of ups and downs. A woman is usually not used to the practice and a delay by the baby often makes the new mothers anxious. But there are various other myths around the breastfeeding journey and too much information or misconceptions can result in restlessness and overthinking among the mothers which is unwanted, unhealthy and not needed.
Problems relating to breastfeeding is common and few of them are low milk production, confusion with the diet, frequency of breastfeeding, etc. Today, we are here to tackle the myths and misconceptions and replace these with facts and truths so that you know better and are well prepared for your breastfeeding journey.
Myth 1: It is Normal For Breastfeeding to Hurt
According to WHO, many women experience discomfort in the first few days of their breastfeeding journey since they are new to it and it takes some time for them to learn the process. But if they have the right support and position their baby correctly, making sure their baby is correctly attached to the breast, the problem of sore nipples can be prevented. If you think you do everything right yet face issues regarding lactation, it's best to consult a lactation specialist.
Myth 2: You Need to Wash Your Nipples Before Breastfeeding
No, this is the wrong information and a big misconception. You don't need to wash your nipples before breastfeeding isn’t necessary. When babies are born, they recognize their mothers by their smell and touch thus they are already used to the mother’s smells and sounds. The nipples produce a substance that has good bacteria and is recognized by the baby due to its smell. It is only beneficial for the baby since it helps them to build babies’ healthy immune system for life.
Myth 3: Breastfeeding Mothers Can't Take Medicines
There is no such thing that breastfeeding mothers can't take medicines. The main criteria is to just inform your doctor that you are breastfeeding and make sure to read the instructions on the medicines if you are buying over the counter medicines. Make sure to take medications at a specific time and in a specific dosage.
Myth 4: You Can't Breastfeed While You Are Sick
The mothers can and cannot breastfeed their child while they are sick and the answer depends on the type of sickness or disease the mothers are suffering from. Make sure to get the right treatment, eat right, and drink plenty of fluids. There are few diseases in which the antibodies produced in the mother's body is passed on to the baby thus it is better to take an advice from the doctor.
Myth 5: Many Mothers Can't Produce Enough Milk
Almost all mothers produce the right amount of milk for their babies. Breastmilk production depends on the fact that how well the baby is latched on to the breast, the frequency of breastfeeding and how well the baby is feeding on the milk while breastfeeding. During breastfeeding, mothers need support and guidance from their health care providers, help at home, and need to stay healthy by eating right and drinking more fluids.
Myth 6: Breastfeeding Mothers Should Only Eat Plain Food
There's no such thing that breastfeeding mothers need to eat plain food but yes, you need to consume a balanced diet if you are breastfeeding. No change is required in the eating habits and diet of a mother as long as it is healthy. According to WHO, babies are habituated to their mothers’ food preferences from the time they are in the womb so you do not need to worry about the baby's response.
